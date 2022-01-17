UrduPoint.com

Experts Doubt Biden's Ability To Keep U.S. Business, Schools Open Amid Omicron

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Experts doubt Biden's ability to keep U.S. business, schools open amid Omicron

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :While U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed to keep businesses and schools open, some experts wonder if that's possible given the high infectious nature of Omicron and the lack of adequate measures to combat it, The Guardian said in a recent report.

"The economy cannot stay open and schools cannot stay open when so many people are getting sick," said the report, quoting Margaret Thornton, an educational researcher at Princeton school of Public and International Affairs.

"We must take action to slow the spread in order to keep schools running, to keep businesses running," said Thornton, lamenting much of that action has been slow to happen.

The Omicron variant comes on the heels of a devastating Delta wave in the fall and existing staff and supply shortages, with little opportunity to recover, the report said, citing the seven-day average of infections in the United States which was running at more than 750,000 cases, far higher than during Delta's peak.

Hospitals across the nation may already be more full than official numbers suggest, and schools have also struggled to remain in-person, the report said."It's chaos. It's complete chaos," Thornton said.

In order to control Omicron and future surges, U.S. officials need to rely on tried-and-true tactics, from testing to high-quality masks and better ventilation, the report quoted some health experts as saying.

Related Topics

United States May From

Recent Stories

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Musli ..

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Muslims

37 minutes ago
 Three Fuel Tanks Explode Near Depots of Oil Compan ..

Three Fuel Tanks Explode Near Depots of Oil Company in UAE - Police

14 minutes ago
 Belarus General Staff Says Will Conduct Surprise C ..

Belarus General Staff Says Will Conduct Surprise Check of Union State Forces Wit ..

14 minutes ago
 City traffic police start issuing driving licenses ..

City traffic police start issuing driving licenses at Hayatabad phase-III

14 minutes ago
 NEV ownership in China's Jiangsu exceeds 500,000 u ..

NEV ownership in China's Jiangsu exceeds 500,000 units

14 minutes ago
 QESCO disconnects power connections of bill defaul ..

QESCO disconnects power connections of bill defaulters in Kharan

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.