UrduPoint.com

Experts Eye Kiwifruit Potential In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Experts eye kiwifruit potential in Pakistan

BEIJING, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Experts believe that Kiwifruit, a high-value crop, which was introduced in Pakistan during the last decade has great potential and can help more Pakistani farmers throw off poverty.

We imported Kiwi plants and did various locational trials in KPK, Islamabad as well as on the Punjab side. The result from the Mansehra area of KPK was outstanding," said Naveed Ahmed, Scientific Officer of PARC-NTHRI Shinkiari.

Kiwi gets 30 kg to 35 kg of fruits per plant internationally, while Pakistani kiwi gets 40 kg to 45 kg of fruit production on average. Some plants even gave 100 kg of fruits per plant. Naveed gave evidence proving Pakistan's advantages in the Kiwi production industry.

Our locally produced fruit is also sweeter. That is the reason that its value is high in markets. Kiwi farmer Ateeq ur Rehman added.

Chairman of PARC Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali encouraged farmers of Gilgit-Baltistan to focus on the research of Kiwi fruit this year.

"We should spread awareness among people and motivate people to grow kiwi fruit, because, by looking at the demand of people for this fruit, this would be the most expensive fruit in the near future. All the people are showing interest in this fruit," Naveed Ahmed said.

Kiwi is native to China, where Kiwi plantation area and output rank first in the world.

The Kiwi industry has helped a lot of Chinese counties get out of poverty, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

With improved planting technology and the use of order agriculture, fruit farmers' income further increased. At present, our county kiwifruit planting area reached 28,800 hectares. The annual per capita net income of farmers also increased, said Yang Yuan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Agriculture and Rural Bureau of Zhouzhi County, an agricultural County of China known as the "Kiwi hometown".

At present, more than 300,000 people in the county are engaged in Kiwifruit-related industries.

In addition to using Kiwifruit to get farmers out of poverty and boost the country's economy, China is also discovering Kiwi's higher value with its organic farming experience.

They are very interested in the production and industry chain of China's organic fruit products. We are also the training base of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Pakistan is also a member of SCO. Next, we can go abroad with these safe and high-quality agricultural models. According to the needs of foreign friends, we will help update and improve their agricultural model." Wang Xiaotie said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab China Agriculture Mansehra Muhammad Ali Shanghai Cooperation Organization Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

11 minutes ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

41 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

1 hour ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

1 hour ago
 Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.