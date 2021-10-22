UrduPoint.com

Experts Find UK Parliament 'falling Apart'

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:20 AM

Experts find UK parliament 'falling apart'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :It has been an enduring symbol of democracy since the 19th century but Britain's parliament is crumbling, producing an eye-watering bill and urgent calls to fix it.

Officials on Friday detailed thousands of issues with the landmark building, from stonework cracks and water damage to outdated electrical and mechanical systems.

"Despite a programme of maintenance works, it's falling apart faster than it can be fixed and is in urgent need of a programme of essential restoration," said the leader of the House of Lords, Natalie Evans.

The array of defects were recorded by dozens of engineers, architectural surveyors and other specialists who spent a combined 4,700 hours investigating the more than 150-year-old Palace of Westminster.

Built in the middle of the 19th century, it is home to Britain's Houses of Parliament -- the lower House of Commons for elected MPs and the unelected upper House of Lords.

At the north end of the royal palace, rising up above the River Thames, is Big Ben, the nickname for the Great Bell of the striking clock atop the Elizabeth Tower.

Big Ben, with its distinctive chime and "bongs", has undergone its own costly renovation in recent years.

The latest probe is seen as a key step in planned restoration and renewal works to the UNESCO World Heritage Site which have been repeatedly delayed, and are not set to be put to lawmakers for approval until 2023.

The estimated cost of a full-scale overhaul -- priced at £4.3 billion (5.1 billion Euros, $5.9 billion) several years ago -- has left lawmakers reluctant to sign off on the works.

"The Houses of Parliament building is recognised the world over as a symbol of our nation but this building requires a considerable level of care to keep it working and needs an essential programme of restoration work," said the leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

"We must be able to justify this project to taxpayers," added the MP, who is charge of government business in the chamber.

"That's why it's so important to understand and map out the restoration work needed to protect the building -- so that the focus is on those essential works necessary to preserve the Palace for future generations." The inspectors combed 2,343 rooms and spaces during the parliamentary recess this summer and while MPs were at their annual party conferences in September and October.

They unearthed problems with many of the building's historic features, including original Victorian-era stained-glass windows which were warping and sagging due to age.

They also encountered "miles of outdated and interweaving gas, electrics, water, sewage, and heating pipes" in an enormous basement.

"Work was also done to understand the provenance of quirky candle and gas light fittings, some of which were discovered to have been turned upside down when converted to electric power over 100 years ago," the parliamentary body responsible for restoration and renewal said.

"Further investigation is ongoing but it is thought the palace may contain the oldest still-in-use gas lighting system in the world." In addition, the team also studied and recorded several remarkable candle chandeliers that survived the great fire of 1834 which destroyed the original medieval palace built on the site.

Further detailed surveys, including "intrusive" probes into its structure, will be carried out in the coming months "to continue building the most detailed record of the palace ever created".

More than 40,000 problems with the four-floor building, constructed from limestone and boasting a floorplan the size of 16 football pitches, have been reported since 2017.

Officials have previously noted it is at high risk of sudden failure from major fire, flood or stone fall, with the annual cost of maintenance and ongoing projects recently doubling from £62 million in 2016 to £127 million in 2019.

Related Topics

Football Century Fire World Business Flood Water Parliament Democracy SITE Chamber May September October Gas 2017 2016 2019 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd October 2021

2 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

10 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

10 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

10 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.