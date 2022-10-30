ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Three-day international conference titled "Children's Literature: Past, Present and Future" will start at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on October 31(Monday).

The conference will be arranged in collaboration with Daira Ilm-o-Adab Pakistan with the presence of local and foreign experts.

Talking to APP, an official of PAL told that national and international writers, scholars, researchers and storytellers from within the country and abroad will participate and present their literature, thoughts and children-related literature.

The seminar will highlight salient features of children's literature, including its significance and effectiveness, its development in Pakistani languages, international languages and the 21st century.

The official said that the seminar would also hold discussions on children's literature and the digital era, children's interests and future possibilities, tradition and patriotism, and hurdles in children's literature with practical solutions.

A total of 11 sessions on the different aspects of children's literature will be held during the three-day conference.

A number of foreign literary experts will join the conference online while a few will attend the three-day seminar depending on the prevailing circumstances.

Renowned writers and intellectuals, Irfan Siddiqui and Shoaib Siddiqui would also narrate their childhood stories in a segment titled "Meri Bachpan Beeti".