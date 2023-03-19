ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The experts, veteran journalists, writers, politicians and academicians on Sunday welcomed the first ever autobiography written by renowned newscaster, journalist, author and poet Mahpara Safdar titled Mera Zamana Meri Kahani (My Era, My Story) as an interesting account of history, profession and life events of the writer.

The book launching ceremony of Mahpara Safdar's autobiography was organised by Shaheed Bhutto Foundation and ICJOP at the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) here and hosted by senior journalist Dr Sadia Kamal.

In his opening remarks, writer Arshad Waheed informed that the book comprised of 464 pages and three sections.

Waheed said the book appeared to be reminiscent of the past as ptv and Radio Pakistan were special reference points for the people of the previous decades, he added.

The book, he said had aptly captured the era of 1960s, 70s and 80s and obviously her journey in BBC and also in Balochistan.

Waheed noted that the author had used a very simple yet attractive writing style that appeals to its readers.

He underlined that the author had also discussed gender discrimination and biase in the official media house at that time. He commended that the use of poetry by Mahpara Safdar of different poets was impressive like she quoted the poem of Akhtar Hussain Jaffery while writing on Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, whereas Jaffery had written that poem on the demise of Ezra Pound.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaheed Bhutto Foundation, Asif Khan appreciated the author for shedding light on different issues ranging from her early life to professional career in a very impressive way.

He also lauded her depiction of the Wars of 1965 and 1971 in a splendid manner, whereas the author had rightly pointed out gender discrimination at that time.

Senior Journalist and Anchor person Asma Sherazi said the book title took her back to her childhood. "Mahpara Safdar lived in her epoch and the era now lives in herself. This book will unveil the history of the country for the youth and coming generations," she added.

Former Senator, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Farhatullah Babar in his keynote address congratulated the author for successfully launching her autobiography.

He said her book was a ray hope that in the prevailing pressing times there were people writing quality content to improve the thinking and minds of the people.

He said back in the decade of 60s and beyond Radio, PTV, Pakistan Times, Nawa-i-Waqt and Jang were the only source of information for the masses. "In 70s, and 80s era people like Mahpara Safdar were considered by the people as part of the family." He added that the book title suggested that it was not a research paper or history rather it was an account of a writer who had witnessed transition from 70s to 80s decades.

The writer, he said had provided raw material to the historians to explore hidden parts of the country's history.

Babar said the autobiography of Mahpara Safdar rightly underscored women discrimination during the dictatorial regime in the 80s .

However, the situation has improved mainly due to the struggle of people like her and the distance traversed by the women of the country so far was tremendous, he added.

The writer, Mahpara Safdar on the occasion said the response to her book was overwhelming as she was not expecting such reaction to the book.

She said that it was clearly mentioned in the disclaimer of her book that this book contains personal reviews of a media worker over the decades.

Safdar mentioned that the people made her realise that it was their love, affection, regards and association with people like her had kept them alive.

She said that she guaranteed her readers that all the facts mentioned in her book were genuine and the truth narrated in it was its quality as she tried to write the book with impartiality.

Sister of Mahpara Safdar, Prof Talat Nayyab Zaidi also addressed the gathering and share Mahpara Safdar's life accounts and childhood memories.

Dr Tahir Naeem Malik said her book had introduced Pakistan beyond Shahabnama of Qudratullah Shahab and it gave a new history through her life accounts of the historic era.

During the question hour, the author responded to multiple queries from the media and participants.

The author also read out loud eScripts of her book and recited a poem written by her. Meanwhile, the CEO Shaheed Bhutto Foundation gave away mementoes to the author and her sister at the end.