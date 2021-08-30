UrduPoint.com

Explosion In Lebanon Factory Kills 4: State Media

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

Explosion in Lebanon factory kills 4: state media

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A factory explosion in the Lebanese capital on Monday killed four people, the official National news Agency reported.

The blast happened inside a factory in the Burj al-Barajneh area in Beirut's southern suburbs, the NNA said.

It did not specify the cause of the blast, but local media said a water heater had exploded.

Local television stations broadcast footage showing damage to vehicles parked outside the factory, and a video circulating on social media appeared to show three bodies on the building's blood-soaked floor.

AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Related Topics

Water Social Media Vehicles Beirut Media TV

Recent Stories

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

42 minutes ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

1 hour ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

1 hour ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

2 hours ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

2 hours ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.