Explosion in Lebanon factory kills 4: state media

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A factory explosion in the Lebanese capital on Monday killed four people, the official National news Agency reported.

The blast happened inside a factory in the Burj al-Barajneh area in Beirut's southern suburbs, the NNA said.

It did not specify the cause of the blast, but local media said a water heater had exploded.

Local television stations broadcast footage showing damage to vehicles parked outside the factory, and a video circulating on social media appeared to show three bodies on the building's blood-soaked floor.

AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.