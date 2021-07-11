UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosion In Sudan Port City Kills Four: Medics

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:30 AM

Explosion in Sudan port city kills four: medics

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :An explosion killed at least four people at a sports venue in a key Sudanese Red Sea port city, medics said Sunday.

The blast took place late Saturday at a busy sporting club in Port Sudan. It was not immediately clear who was behind the incident, which also involved an armed attack.

"An explosive device went off at Al-Amir club ... killing four people," the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.

Three others were wounded after being shot or stabbed, it added.

"There was another attempt targeting a hotel in the city but it failed," the committee said without elaborating.

Tensions have been simmering in recent weeks in Port Sudan where anti-government protesters have reportedly blocked roads amid rising insecurity.

The doctors' committee, an independent union of medics, blamed "tribal strife" for Saturday's incident and urged security forces to step in.

Related Topics

Attack Sports Hotel Port Sudan Sudan Sunday

Recent Stories

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

8 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

8 hours ago

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

8 hours ago

CCPO visited city to review law & order situation

8 hours ago

8 dead, 1074 injured in 981 RTCs in Punjab

8 hours ago

Court orders to register FIR against 3 policemen, ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.