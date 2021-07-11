Explosion in Sudan port city kills four: medics

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :An explosion killed at least four people at a sports venue in a key Sudanese Red Sea port city, medics said Sunday.

The blast took place late Saturday at a busy sporting club in Port Sudan. It was not immediately clear who was behind the incident, which also involved an armed attack.

"An explosive device went off at Al-Amir club ... killing four people," the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.

Three others were wounded after being shot or stabbed, it added.

"There was another attempt targeting a hotel in the city but it failed," the committee said without elaborating.

Tensions have been simmering in recent weeks in Port Sudan where anti-government protesters have reportedly blocked roads amid rising insecurity.

The doctors' committee, an independent union of medics, blamed "tribal strife" for Saturday's incident and urged security forces to step in.