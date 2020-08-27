UrduPoint.com
Explosion Kills 2 In Rebel- Held City In Syria's Hasakah

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Explosion kills 2 in rebel- held city in Syria's Hasakah

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :A booby-trapped motorcycle exploded in a rebel-held city in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah on Thursday, killing two people and wounding 10 others, a war monitor reported.

The explosion came near a store in the city of Ras al-Ayn, which is controlled by the Turkey-backed rebels in the countryside of Hasakah, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Some of the wounded are in critical condition, the Britain-based watchdog added. It is the latest in a spate of blasts that hit areas controlled by the Turkish forces and Turkey-backed rebels in northern Syria.

On Aug. 22, an explosion rocked a Turkey-controlled area in the northern countryside of Raqqa Province in northern Syria, leaving many wounded, according to the Observatory.

Turkey has captured several areas from the Kurdish-led militia in northern and northeastern Syria following an operation in October 2019.The Observatory has repeatedly reported lawlessness and chaos in Turkey-controlled areas in northern Syria.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

