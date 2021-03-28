UrduPoint.com
Explosion Outside Church In Indonesian City Of Makassar: Media

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:00 AM

Explosion outside church in Indonesian city of Makassar: media

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :An explosion occurred outside a church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday, local media reported, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

News footage showed cars near the building were damaged as police cordoned off the area.

Police could not be immediately contacted and the source of the blast was not clear.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

