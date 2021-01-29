Explosion Outside Israeli Embassy In New Delhi: Police
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:10 PM
New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday damaged cars but did not cause injuries, police said.
The district around the embassy was sealed off after the explosion and police and bomb disposal experts took over the scene.
A police statement described it as a "very low intensity improvised device" that blew out the windows on three nearby cars.