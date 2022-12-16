(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :An explosion occurred in southeastern Türkiye as a bus transporting police officers was passing by, wounding eight of them.

Medical emergency teams and additional police personnel have reportedly been deployed to the scene in Diyarbakir province.

All eight police officers have been hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that two suspects with alleged ties to the explosion have been arrested.