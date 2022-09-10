'Explosions everywhere' as Ukraine forces recapture village

Grakove, Ukraine, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Electric pylons toppled, cables strewn across the ground; gutted houses and roads dotted with craters -- the village of Grakove in eastern Ukraine bears the scars of Ukraine's bitter counter-offensive.

"It was frightening," said 61-year-old Anatoli Vasiliev, recalling this week's battle when Ukrainian troops recaptured Grakove from the Russians.

"There were bombings and explosions everywhere." Vasiliev stood in front of the local church, whose bell had been damaged by a projectile.

Some of the Russian soldiers "took phones, but I managed to keep mine by hiding it so I could communicate with my family," he said.

Ukrainians have announced significant territorial gains in the eastern Kharkiv region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday 30 towns and cities had been recaptured there.

Among the debris scattered through Grakove -- and in front of houses still inhabited -- dogs and cats search for scraps of food.

Only about 30 of the village's 800 pre-war inhabitants remain.

The road leading to Grakove from Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, a regional hub, is lined with the skeletons of cars destroyed in explosions or crushed by tanks.