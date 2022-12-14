UrduPoint.com

'Explosions' Heard In Central Kyiv: Mayor

December 14, 2022

'Explosions' heard in central Kyiv: mayor

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Explosions were heard in a central neighbourhood of Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Wednesday, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, following what appears to have been a drone attack.

For weeks Russia has pummelled Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones, plunging millions into cold and darkness in winter.

"Explosions in the Shevchenkivsky district of the capital.

(Emergency) services are on their way," Klitschko said on social media on Wednesday morning.

He added that air defence had shot down 10 "Shahed drones" over Kyiv and the nearby region, referring to Iranian-made kamikaze drones that Moscow has been accused of deploying against Ukraine targets.

Drone debris damaged two administrative buildings in the Shevchenkivsky district, the capital's military administration said.

There was no immediate report of casualties.

