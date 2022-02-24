UrduPoint.com

Explosions Heard In Ukraine's Kharkiv, Near Russia Border: AFP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Kharkiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Explosions rang out in the dawn hours Thursday in Kharkiv, a major city just south of the Russian border, after Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation.

The city, Ukraine's second-largest, lies 35 kilometres (20 miles) south of the Russia border and outside the eastern zone where Ukrainian forces have been battling Moscow-backed insurgents since 2014.

>