UrduPoint.com

Explosions Hit Kyiv, Russia Damages Aircraft In West Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Explosions hit Kyiv, Russia damages aircraft in west Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A series of explosions rang out in Kyiv on Monday as authorities told residents to seek shelter after another night of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Authorities in the western city of Khmelnytsky said Russian forces also attacked a military facility overnight and damaged five aircraft.

AFP journalists on Monday heard at least 10 explosions from around 11:10 am local time (0810 GMT) in Kyiv, and the blasts took place soon after the air raid warning sounded.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions "in the central districts" of the Ukrainian capital, a rare occurrence in daytime, and told residents to "stay in shelters".

"The attack on Kyiv continues," he added minutes after.

Authorities reported rocket fragments falling in three city districts.

Klitschko said emergency services were working to extinguish rocket debris burning on the road in Kyiv's northern Obolonskiy district.

The mayor said fragments of rockets had fallen in the city's northwestern Podilskiy district, injuring one and setting fire to a building.

The Kyiv city administration said air defences were at work over the capital.

Kyiv, which had been relatively spared from attacks since the beginning of the year, has faced nearly nightly aerial raids this month.

The May attacks, however, have usually happened during the night.

Authorities said earlier Monday that Kyiv repelled another large volley of overnight air strikes, with no casualties.

Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said on social media that a total of "up to 40 missiles" and "around 35 drones" had been launched, of which 37 and 29 were downed.

- '15th air attack' - The latest figures showed the percentage of downed missiles and drones appeared to be decreasing.

The latest barrages hit the pro-Western country as the Ukrainian capital was recovering from an overnight Saturday drone attack, the biggest since Russia's invasion began in February last year.

In the western city of Khmelnytsky, regional authorities said Russian troops attacked a military facility overnight.

In a rare admission of the damage, they said "five aircraft have been put out of action." Work was underway to localise fires at fuel and lubricant warehouses and repair a runway, the statement said.

Russia has warned the West against escalating the conflict after the United States agreed to green-light deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Kyiv has been preparing to launch an offensive although its timing and focus have been the subject of months of speculation. Ukrainian authorities have said almost nothing except that they need more weapons from Kyiv's backers.

Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said Monday that in the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut "the intensity of the enemy's offensive has significantly decreased" as Russian mercernary group Wagner was handing over its positions to Moscow's regular troops.

"Our troops are making this process much more difficult for the enemy," she said.

"At the same time, the intensity of enemy artillery shelling has not decreased."

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Road Same United States February May From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegat ..

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegation of mistreatment of women p ..

18 minutes ago
 Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

1 hour ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

2 hours ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

2 hours ago
 EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.