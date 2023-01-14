UrduPoint.com

Explosions In Ukraine, Key Infrastructure Hit: Officials

January 14, 2023

Explosions in Ukraine, key infrastructure hit: officials

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Explosions resonated in several Ukrainian regions on Saturday morning including the capital Kyiv, as officials reported strikes had hit key infrastructure.

"Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities" in Kyiv, the Deputy Head of Presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

The city administration said an infrastructure facility had been hit.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the Dniprovskiy district and urged residents to "stay in shelters!".

Fragments of a rocket fell in the city's Golosiivskiy district without causing any casualties, Klitschko added.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, "the enemy launched another missile attack on critical infrastructure and industrial facilities," governor Oleg Synegubov said.

There could be emergency power cuts in the city of Kharkiv, the second largest in Ukraine, and in the surrounding region, Synegubov warned.

Attacks were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the central region of Cherkasy Igor Taburets said that "the enemy is attacking the territory of Ukraine again" and that he expected large-scale alerts around midday.

Since October following a series of military setbacks in Ukraine, Moscow has switched to systematically targeting critical infrastructures.

Energy providers have been racing to repair the power grid as winter deepens.

