Expo to boost China-CEEC economic, trade ties

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) --:Companies in the Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) are likely to receive a boost in export orders as Chinese consumers are more familiar with their products.

More than 6,000 buyers from across the country are expected to hunt for deals at the upcoming China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair.

To be held from June 8 to 11 in the eastern city of Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the fair is expected to be attended by over 300 CEEC companies, featuring products including private aircraft from Slovenia, high-end kitchen appliances from the Czech Republic and popular skincare brands from Poland.

"The expo will provide Chinese consumers and companies with a variety of choices of specialty products from the CEECs," said Ren Hongbin, assistant minister of commerce.

Over the past few years, China has seen accelerated trade and investment cooperation with the CEECs. Bilateral trade grew at an average pace of 8 percent between 2012 and 2020, more than doubling the growth of China-EU trade during the same period.

"China exports a large number of components and intermediate goods to the CEECs, which process the goods and then export them to nearby countries," said Ren, adding that the two sides' supply and industrial chains are complementary.

While Chinese exports to the CEECs rose at an average pace of 7.6 percent during the period, China also saw expanded imports from these countries, Ren noted