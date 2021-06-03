UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Exponential' Rise In Virus Cases In DR Congo Capital: WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

'Exponential' rise in virus cases in DR Congo capital: WHO

Kinshasa, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The UN's health agency on Thursday said it had detected a surge late last month in coronavirus cases in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"An exponential rise in the spread of SARS-Cov-2 virus has been recorded in Kinshasa," the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a weekly report, as a DRC health ministry official confirmed "the third wave of Covid-19 is already there -- it's the Indian (Delta) and South African (Beta) variants."

Related Topics

India World United Nations Kinshasa Congo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Facebook Announces the Launch of New Resources to ..

1 minute ago

PTCL and NUCES signed MOU to improve Customer Expe ..

3 minutes ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 41st batch on 8th Ju ..

4 minutes ago

Pak-China-Afghanistan trilateral mechanism, vital ..

13 minutes ago

Momina Mustehsan comes in support of Alizeh Shah a ..

17 minutes ago

88,204 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.