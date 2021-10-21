Export of Bosnia goods up 33 pct in first 9 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARAJEVO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) goods exports amounted to 10.8 billion convertible marks (6.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first nine months of 2021, up 33 percent year-on-year, the Agency for Statistics of BiH said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, imports totaled 15.3 billion convertible marks, up 24.2 percent, said BiH.

The coverage of import by export was 65.9 percent, and international trade in goods deficit amounted to 5.2 billion convertible marks.

Exports to European Union (EU) countries, BiH's most important trading partners, amounted to 7.5 billion convertible marks in the same period, up 35 percent year-on-year. Imports from the EU stood at 9.1 billion convertible marks, up 22.2 percent.

The country's top export products were metal goods, furniture, and electrical machinery and appliances, while the top three import products were petroleum and petroleum products, vehicles, and iron and steel.