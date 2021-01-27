UrduPoint.com
Extension Of New START Is 'step In The Right Direction': Putin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Extension of New START is 'step in the right direction': Putin

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said a deal with Washington to extend a key nuclear pact by five years was a "step in the right direction" in reducing global tensions.

Speaking at the Davos virtual summit, Putin hailed the deal to extend the New START treaty, announced after a call Tuesday with US President Joe Biden, but warned the global situation could still "develop unpredictably and uncontrollably if we sit on our hands."

