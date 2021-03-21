Extinct bug with oversized antennae on display in Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A small coreid bug with oversized leaf-like antennae preserved in a piece of Burmese amber dating back 99 million years ago was unveiled Saturday at the PaleoDiary Museum in Beijing.

The insect's large, bizarre antennae distinguish it from all other known species, whether extant or fossilized, posing questions about its evolution and eventual disappearance, and providing data on insect natural selection more broadly.

According to a study published in the international journal iScience in January, the antennae, consisting of four segments, are 6.78 mm long, slightly longer than the insect's body. They are about 12.3 times longer than the head and 4.4 times wider, a rarity in insects.

Scientists believe the antennae on this insect species -- known as Magnusantenna wuae -- may have provided the species with both benefits and negative effects on its survival.

Bu Wenjun, one of the study's researchers and a professor from China's Nankai University, said the bug captured in tree resin was probably simulating a branch with leaves. This approach, which is more complex than simply imitating either a leaf or a branch, is a unique camouflage behavior in response to various predators.

This discovery is expected to provide evidence for the evolution of insect behavior diversity under natural selection, Bu added.

Large antennae can help insects with receiving chemical signals, mimicking plants and sexual selection, but they can also cause high energy consumption, slow movement and exaggerated appearance, resulting in their extinction due to natural selection, said co-author Huang Dawei, also a Nankai University professor.

The researchers said they would continue to search for examples of the adult coreid with oversized antennae for further study.