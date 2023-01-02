UrduPoint.com

Extinction Rebellion Suspends 'public Disruption' Tactics

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Extinction Rebellion suspends 'public disruption' tactics

London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Environmental group Extinction Rebellion said Sunday it would no longer stage its infamous blockades of UK transport networks and will instead hold a major demonstration against government policy in April.

The activist network, formed in the UK in 2018, has regularly used civil disobedience to protest what it calls government inaction on climate change.

Activists gained notoriety for blockading train lines, airports and roads, causing chaos for commuters. At the end of August, they blockaded London's iconic Tower Bridge.

"As we ring in the new year, we make a controversial resolution to temporarily shift away from public disruption as a Primary tactic," the group said in a statement.

"This year, we prioritise attendance over arrest and relationships over roadblocks, as we stand together and become impossible to ignore," it added.

While recognising "the power of disruption to raise the alarm", the activists said the group would now focus on disrupting "the abuse of power and imbalance" by demanding politicians end fossil-fuel use.

It is calling for 100,000 people to demonstrate outside the UK parliament in London on April 21.

The group's actions have infuriated large sections of the public, the Conservative government and much of the media.

Many activists have been arrested, and the government is pursuing plans to further outlaw its protest tactics.

But in its latest statement, the group argued: "The latest draconian attempt by the government to shut down and criminalise effective protest is only increasing public sympathy toward brave activists using their voices to stand up for justice and the loving protection of all humanity."Extinction Rebellion has been overtaken by even more radical groups such as Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain, whose activists sprayed soup on Van Gogh's masterpiece "The Sunflowers" at the National Gallery in London in October.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest Parliament Oil London Van United Kingdom April August October Sunday 2018 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilatera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilateral relations

26 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

6 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

6 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

6 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

7 hours ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.