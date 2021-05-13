London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Britain's Labour party is licking its wounds after another electoral drubbing, and can look to the decaying remains of once-great movements in Europe for a sign of potential worse to come.

Across the continent, insiders and analysts say, social democratic parties are struggling for relevance: riven by infighting, lacking a coherent message, hobbled by weak leadership.

The coronavirus pandemic has only accentuated a trend years in the making, since at least the 2008 financial crisis, and cultural fault lines have emerged to shape debates such as Brexit in Britain or republican values against "Islamists" in France.

"Political parties have no divine right to exist and progressive parties of the centre and centre-left are facing marginalisation, even extinction, across the Western world," former Labour prime minister Tony Blair wrote in the New Statesman magazine.

Democrat Joe Biden's election to the White House is scant comfort to the European left, he stressed.

Beyond the pandemic, Blair wrote, a political realignment is still at play in the United States, culture wars remain a potent rallying cry for the right, and the Republicans could yet coalesce behind a more disciplined leader than Donald Trump.

"In short, leave to one side Joe Biden, and around today's Western world there are only flickers of a progressive agenda with deep majority support," he said, appealing for a new centre-left politics in an era of rapid technological change.