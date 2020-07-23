Extradition of Chilean man accused of murdering Japanese woman begins: AFP

Viña del Mar, Chile, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Police in Chile began the extradition to France Wednesday of Nicolas Zepeda, a Chilean man accused of murdering his Japanese ex-girlfriend in the French city of Besancon in 2016.

The 29-year-old was escorted from the seaside resort of Vina del Mar, 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Santiago, where he had been under house arrest, at 8:41 pm (0041 GMT Thursday) to begin the journey to the airport ahead of schedule.

He is expected to be handed over to French authorities at the airport in Santiago. French investigators believe he killed Narumi Kurosaki in a jealous rage. Her body has never been found.

