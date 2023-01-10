UrduPoint.com

Extremely Cold Weather Hits Northern Part Of Russia's Far East

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Extremely cold weather hits northern part of Russia's Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :-- Extremely cold weather occurred across the northern part of Russia's Far East on Tuesday, with temperatures falling below minus 60 degrees Celsius.

In the Oleneksky district of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), temperatures dropped to as low as minus 61 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.

In Yakutsk, capital city of Yakutia, classes for grade one to grade eight students were cancelled due to the cold weather. Schools in some rural areas were also forced to close down.

The local emergency agency has warned people to insulate their cars and bring enough supplies should they travel outside their settlements.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Yakutsk

Recent Stories

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

5 minutes ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

5 minutes ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

10 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

28 minutes ago
 realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with ..

Realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with an Extended 4GB RAM Update

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.