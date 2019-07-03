'Extremely concerned' EU urges Iran to reverse uranium decision

Brussels, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The diplomatic chiefs of the EU, France, Germany and Britain said Tuesday they were "extremely concerned" and urged Iran to reverse its decision to breach a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal.

"We urge Iran to reverse this step and to refrain from further measures that undermine the nuclear deal," said the joint statement from the three countries' foreign ministers and EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini.