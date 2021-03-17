'Extremely likely' same suspect involved in 3 US spa shootings: police

Atlanta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :It is "extremely likely" that the same suspect was involved in all three deadly shootings at spas in the US state of Georgia, police told AFP Tuesday.

The suspect, named as 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, is in police custody in the violence that reportedly killed eight people.

Video evidence from the shootings at all three spas in the Atlanta area "suggests it is extremely likely our suspect is the same," an Atlanta police spokesman told AFP, adding that investigators are working closely "to confirm with certainty our cases are related."