UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exxon Mobil, Chevron Again Report Losses On Low Oil Prices

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:40 AM

Exxon Mobil, Chevron again report losses on low oil prices

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :US oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron reported another quarter of red ink Friday as uncertainty over oil demand dented by the coronavirus forced the petroleum sector to rein in spending.

While both companies were hit by low commodity prices, driven by worldwide business and travel shutdowns, ExxonMobil had the bigger loss and again faced tough questions from investors over its strategy as shares tumbled.

The reports came a day after ExxonMobil announced it was cutting 1,900 US jobs, part of a plan to reduce global headcount by about 15 percent through 2022.

Chevron has also trimmed spending this year.

Company executives said they have been heartened by the comeback in consumption for diesel and gasoline but that jet fuel demand is still 45 percent below pre-Covid-19 levels.

ExxonMobil stressed that it expects demand to normalize after the pandemic, making continued investment in petroleum necessary. The company has long argued that a transition to zero-emission energy is years off.

"We remain confident in our long-term strategy and the fundamentals of our business, and are taking the necessary actions to preserve value while protecting the balance sheet and dividend," ExxonMobil Chief Executive Darren Woods said in a statement.

"We are on pace to achieve our 2020 cost-reduction targets and are progressing additional savings next year as we manage through this unprecedented down cycle." ExxonMobil, which was bumped from the prestigious Dow Jones stock index in August following a plunge in its market value, reported a loss of $680 million, the third straight quarter without profitability. The company reported $3.2 billion profit in the same period of 2019.

Revenues fell 29 percent to $46.2 billion in the quarter.

At Chevron, which has much lower debt than ExxonMobil, the loss came in at $207 million, compared with profits of $2.6 billion in the year-ago period, as revenues fell 32.3 percent to 24.5 billion.

Related Topics

Business Company Oil Same August 2019 2020 Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Dow Jones Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Golf Awards announces 2020 winners

9 hours ago

CAF president contracts COVID-19

11 hours ago

Japan imported 20.173 mmb of crude from UAE in Sep ..

11 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

11 hours ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

11 hours ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.