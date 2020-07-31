UrduPoint.com
Exxon Mobil Reports $1.1 Bn Q2 Loss On Weak Oil Prices

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Exxon Mobil reported a second-quarter loss Friday, joining other petroleum giants in suffering the hit from lower oil prices due to crashing demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US oil giant reported a loss of $1.1 billion, compared with $3.1 billion in profits for the same period last year. Exxon Mobil has slashed capital spending and "identified significant potential for additional reductions," it said.

