Exxon Mobil reports $1.1 bn Q2 loss on weak oil prices

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Exxon Mobil reported a second-quarter loss Friday, joining other petroleum giants in suffering the hit from lower oil prices due to crashing demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US oil giant reported a loss of $1.1 billion, compared with $3.1 billion in profits for the same period last year. Exxon Mobil has slashed capital spending and "identified significant potential for additional reductions," it said.