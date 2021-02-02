UrduPoint.com
Exxon Mobil Reports 2020 Loss Of $22.4 Bn After Big Q4 Loss

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Exxon Mobil reports 2020 loss of $22.4 bn after big Q4 loss

New York, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Exxon Mobil closed the books on a terrible 2020 Tuesday, reporting losses in the fourth-quarter and for the full year in the wake of lower oil prices with Covid-19.

The big US oil company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $20.

7 billion following huge write-offs. That took the company's loss for all of 2020 to $22.4 billion, compared with $14.3 billion in profits in 2019.

Exxon Mobil also unveiled plans for additional spending cuts of $3 billion in annual expenses expected by 2023, its latest belt-tightening move amid the industry downturn.

