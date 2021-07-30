ExxonMobil reports $4.7 bn Q2 profit on higher oil prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :ExxonMobil reported better-than-expected quarterly profits Friday on higher commodity prices, pointing to rising petroleum demand amid the economic recovery from Covid-19.

The oil and gas giant reported profits of $4.

7 billion in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $1.1 billion in the year-ago period when pandemic restrictions devastated energy demand. That translated into $1.10 per share, compared with the 97 cents projected by analysts.