ExxonMobil To Cut European Workforce 11% With 1,600 Layoffs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

ExxonMobil to cut European workforce 11% with 1,600 layoffs

Washington, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil on Monday announced it would slash 1,600 jobs in Europe equaling more than 11 percent of its workforce there as it struggle with the coronavirus downturn.

"The impact of Covid-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil's products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work. It is anticipated that up to 1,600 positions would be impacted by the end of 2021 across the company's affiliates in Europe," the Texas-based company said in a statement.

