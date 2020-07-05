F1 season underway in Austria after three months coronavirus delay

(@FahadShabbir)

Spielberg, Austria, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The coronavirus delayed Formula 1 season got underway three months late on Sunday as the Austrian GP roared off in an eerily empty Red Bull Ring amid rigid health and safety protocol.

Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton 'took a knee' as part of the Black Lives Matter protest before starting fifth on the grid after a last-minute penalty saw him drop from second behind his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The season had been scheduled to embark in Melbourne, Australia on March 15 and nine Grands Prix would have been raced already under the original Calendar.