UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

F1 Star Alonso Involved In Road Accident In Switzerland While Cycling

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:30 AM

F1 star Alonso involved in road accident in Switzerland while cycling

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Formula One's Alpine team announced on Thursday that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso had been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

The 39-year-old, who last won the title in 2006, is set to make his return to F1 with Alpine at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, after last racing in the sport three years ago.

"Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland," they said.

"Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow (Friday) morning.

"Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow."Alonso joined the outfit, re-branded from Renault F1 by the French manufacturer for the coming campaign, after competing in the Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans races.

Related Topics

World Cycling Road Accident Le Mans Alpine Indianapolis Bahrain Switzerland March From Renault

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

7 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

7 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

8 hours ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.