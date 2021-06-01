"F9: The Fast Saga" Continues To Top Chinese Box Office Chart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :"F9: The Fast Saga" continued to top the Chinese box office chart on Monday, according to China Movie Data Information Network.

The latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise raked in 16.5 million Yuan (about 2.6 million U.S.

Dollars) on Monday, the 11th day of its screening, with its cumulative box office exceeding 1.2 billion yuan.

Sci-fi horror film "A Quiet Place Part II" ranked second on the daily chart, grossing 12.3 million yuan on Monday.

Animation film "Stand by Me Doraemon 2" took third place, ending the day with 11.6 million yuan.