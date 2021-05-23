UrduPoint.com
"F9: The Fast Saga" Leads China Box Office

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :"F9: The Fast Saga," the latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise, continued to lead China's box office chart on Saturday, the second day of its release.

Featuring a new adventure with the leading characters as high-performance drivers, the movie raked in 305.3 million Yuan (about 47 million U.S.

Dollars) on Saturday, accounting for over 80 percent of the total box office sales.

The previous two entries in the series, "The Fate of the Furious" (2017) and "Furious 7" (2015), grossed 2.67 billion yuan and 2.42 billion yuan in China, respectively.

"love Will Tear Us Apart," a Chinese romantic film, came in second with daily sales of 37.6 million yuan on the day.

Spy thriller "Cliff Walkers" took third place on the daily box office chart, generating a revenue of nearly 13.1 million yuan.

