"F9: The Fast Saga" Stays Atop Chinese Box Office

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The latest installment in the Fast and Furious action franchise "F9: The Fast Saga" continued to lead the Chinese box office chart on Wednesday, according to China Movie Data Information Network.

The blockbuster raked in nearly 11.5 million Yuan (about 1.8 million U.S.

Dollars) on Wednesday, the 13th day of its screening, with its cumulative box office exceeding 1.2 billion yuan.

Sci-fi horror film "A Quiet Place Part II" ranked second on the daily chart, pocketing about 9.1 million yuan on Wednesday.

Animation film "Stand by Me Doraemon 2" took third place, ending the day with 6.3 million yuan.