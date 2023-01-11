Fabelmans, Banshees of Inisherin win top prizes at 2023 Golden Globes

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans and Martin McDonagh's dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin grabbed top film honors at this year's Golden Globes.

The Fabelmans, which was named the best movie drama, has also brought Spielberg the "best director" award, which is his third win. The Banshees of Inisherin has won Motion Picture for Musical or Comedy.

Top tv awards went to Abbott Elementary (Best TV Series for Musical or Comedy), House of the Dragon (Best TV Series for Drama), and White Lotus (Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for TV).

The Golden Globes returned live from Beverly Hills, California for its 80th award show, after the broadcast and the red carpet were canceled last year, and held as a private event.

The US network NBC, which had aired the show since 1996, announced last year that it would not carry the Golden Globes in 2022 after reports about the host organizer Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of ethnic and racial diversity.

After the controversy, HFPA made some changes to the voting body to make it more diverse.

This year's award ceremony was hosted by Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, best known for his sitcom The Carmichael Show.

Meanwhile, during the award ceremony, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a virtual speech after being introduced by actor-director Sean Penn, a multiple Oscar winner.

Zelenskyy started his speech by recalling how World War II was nearing its end when the first Golden Globes awards were presented to honor the best performers in 1943.

"It is now 2023, the war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning. And it is already clear who will win," he said.