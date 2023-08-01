Open Menu

Fabinho Leaves Liverpool For Saudi Club Al-Ittihad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Fabinho leaves Liverpool for Saudi club Al-Ittihad

Riyadh, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Brazil midfielder Fabinho has signed a three-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad after completing his move from Liverpool on Monday.

The 29-year-old was left out of Liverpool's pre-season squads for trips to Germany and Singapore after Al-Ittihad made a £40 million ($51 million) bid for him.

He will join Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante at Al-Ittihad, one of four Saudi clubs controlled by the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund.

Fabinho joined Liverpool from Monaco in 2018 and made 219 appearances for the Reds, winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.

"Today I leave my home. It's been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honor and happiness possible," Fabinho wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.

"Since day one at Liverpool, I've been embraced by everyone," he added. "In these five years, I grew as a player, as a man, I made dreams come true... With that jersey, I won every title a player can dream of." His departure comes after Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson ended his 12-year stay at Anfield last week, moving to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Ettifaq, who are coached by Steven Gerrard.

Fabinho's compatriot Roberto Firmino left Merseyside to sign for Al-Ahli earlier this month.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also seen midfielders Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner depart on free transfers since the end of last season.

But the club have reinforced that area of the field with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Related Topics

World Twitter Saudi Germany Liverpool Man Monaco Singapore Brazil Saudi Arabia 2018 From Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

9 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

9 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

9 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

9 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

9 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

9 hours ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

9 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

9 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

9 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

9 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

9 hours ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous