Fabio Quartararo Wins Italian MotoGP Shaken By Jason Dupasquier's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Fabio Quartararo wins Italian MotoGP shaken by Jason Dupasquier's death

Mugello, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Fabio Quartararo dominated the Italian MotoGP on Sunday at a Mugello circuit shaken by the death hours earlier of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier.

Yamaha's French world championship leader dedicated the win to Dupasquier, 19, who died in hospital of injuries sustained in a multi-bike crash in qualifying on Saturday.

Quartararo crossed the line with plenty of daylight back to reigning world champion Joan Mir in second, with Portugal's Miguel Oliveira completing the sombre podium.

The sixth leg of the season was totally overshadowed, however, by the death of Dupasquier - the sport's first fatality since Luis Salom died in practice at the Catalonia Moto2 Grand Prix in Barcelona in 2016.

