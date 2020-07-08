(@FahadShabbir)

Singapore, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Face masks at polling stations, rallies banned and candidates greeting voters with fist bumps: Singapore holds a general election on Friday even as it recovers from a major coronavirus outbreak.

Here is a look at campaigning during the pandemic, and safety measures the affluent city-state has rolled out to protect voters from the lingering risk of falling prey to the virus