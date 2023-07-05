Open Menu

Face Masks No Longer Compulsory In Spanish Health Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MADRID, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Spain's Council of Ministers today approved a royal decree ending the compulsory use of face masks in health centers, hospitals, socio-health centers and pharmacies.

Masks were made mandatory in 2020 in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Health Jose Minones confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that the rule will come into force when it is published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on Wednesday.

From then on, it will only be recommended to wear the masks in health centers, socio-health centers and pharmacies.

"Today we close an episode caused by the pandemic that has wreaked havoc around the world.

We emerge stronger from the health crisis and more than three years later we say, without lowering our guard, goodbye to the pandemic that has marked our lives," said Minones.

The Council of Ministers' agreement appeals to the "culture of responsibility", and considers reinforcing the use of masks in intensive care units, those with vulnerable patients, and in hospital and Primary care emergencies, including the waiting room.

The ministry underlined that masks could still be obligatory in some healthcare areas such as with immunosuppressed patients, oncology areas, operating theatres or emergency rooms.

