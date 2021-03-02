UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Accused Of Censorship Over Greek Hunger Striker

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Facebook accused of censorship over Greek hunger striker

Athens, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Photojournalists in Greece accused Facebook of censorship on Tuesday after pictures of a rally in support of an imprisoned hitman on hunger strike were removed from their accounts with suspension warnings.

The health of Dimitris Koufodinas, a far-left hitman who is serving multiple life sentences for 11 murders, has badly deteriorated since starting his hunger strike 53 days ago, demanding to be transferred to another prison to be near his family.

Facebook has said that the posts on Koufodinas go "against our standards on dangerous individuals and organisations" as it seeks to avoid promoting terrorists or extremists.

At least three photographers protested Facebook's decision to remove photos they took of around 3,000 people who rallied in Athens on Monday to demand his release.

"Facebook has taken down my post for violating the terms of the community," Tatiana Bolari, who works for Greek photo agency Eurokinissi, said on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

"So, this protest did NOT happen...I WASN'T there and NEITHER was anyone else," she said sarcastically.

Lefteris Partsalis, a freelancer working for CNN Greece, said he had been banned from live posting for a month after uploading pictures of the demonstration.

He said Facebook had "censored a post describing what happened in the streets of Athens yesterday, not a post expressing support to anyone".

Marios Lolos, a photographer with Chinese agency Xinhua, said his photos had also been removed and that he had been banned from posting live for two months.

Rights lawyer Thanasis Kampagiannis, who has helped organise a petition in support of Koufodinas, said last month that Facebook also imposed temporary restrictions on his account.

Koufodinas, formerly the top assassin for the defunct November 17 far-left group, is seeking a transfer from a prison in Lamia in central Greece to another high-security jail in Athens.

He has been on hunger strike since January and his health is in critical condition, according to his lawyer Ioanna Kourtovik.

She told local media he was "between life and death, just before a coma".

Related Topics

Protest China Jail Facebook Lamia Athens Greece January November Post Family Media From Top

Recent Stories

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

2 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

3 minutes ago

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

12 minutes ago

CPEC set to become High-Quality Demonstration Proj ..

20 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

44 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.