UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Assembles Team To Build 'metaverse'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Facebook assembles team to build 'metaverse'

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Facebook on Monday said it was combining specialists from across its hardware, gaming and virtual reality units to build an immersive digital world known as the "metaverse." The "metaverse," a term coined by sci-fi writer Neal Stephenson, refers to a shared online world in which multiple users can hang out, spend money, consume media and potentially even work.

The project is seen as central to Facebook's future by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"Today we're standing up a Metaverse product group... to bring together the teams focused on responsibly building this ambitious work," Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth said in a post.

"The defining quality of the Metaverse will be presence -- the feeling of really being there with people.

" Facebook hardware such as Portal smart-screens and Oculus virtual reality head gear are already tools for making people feel close together despite being far apart, according to Bosworth.

"To achieve our full vision of the Metaverse, we also need to build the connective tissue between these spaces," he said.

Vishal Shah from the Instagram team will head a new Metaverse Product Group.

Epic Games, the US company behind video game sensation Fortnite, early this year announced it raised $1 billion in new funding, with some of that money to support its vision of the metaverse.

Hit video games such as Fortnite have seen use soar during the pandemic, and their creators see potential to expand to virtual parties, get-togethers or work events.

Related Topics

World Video Games Facebook Company Mark Zuckerberg Money Post Media From Billion Instagram

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

9 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

8 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

8 hours ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

8 hours ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

8 hours ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.