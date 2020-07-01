UrduPoint.com
Facebook Bans Network Linked To US Far-right Boogaloo Movement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Facebook bans network linked to US far-right Boogaloo movement

San Francisco, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Facebook has banned a "violent US-based anti-government network" loosely affiliated with the "Boogaloo" movement whose followers have appeared heavily armed at recent protests, the company said Tuesday.

The group use the term "boogaloo" but is distinct from the broader movement in that it actively seeks to commit violence, Facebook said in a blog post.

"This is the latest step in our commitment to ban people who proclaim a violent mission from using our platform," Facebook said.

