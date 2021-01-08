UrduPoint.com
Facebook Bans Trump 'indefinitely': Zuckerberg

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Facebook bans Trump 'indefinitely': Zuckerberg

San Francisco, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Facebook banned President Donald Trump from the platform "indefinitely" due to the US leader's efforts to incite the violence in the US capital this week, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page that the ban, which was announced Wednesday for 24 hours, was extended because of Trump's "use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.""We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," he wrote.

"Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

