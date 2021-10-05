Facebook blames major outage on router work

(@FahadShabbir)

San Francisco, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Facebook late Monday blamed a major outage across its platforms on configuration changes it made to routers that coordinate network traffic between its data centers"This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Facebook vice president of infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said in a post.