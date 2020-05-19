UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Chief Wants EU Not China To Lead On Tech Rules

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Facebook chief wants EU not China to lead on tech rules

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Monday urged the European Union to take the lead in setting global standards for tech regulation or risk seeing countries follow China as a model.

"I think right now a lot of other countries are looking at China...

and saying: 'Hey, that model looks like maybe it might work. Maybe it gives our government more control?'," Zuckerberg said, during a video debate with EU commissioner Thierry Breton.

"I just think that that's really dangerous and I worry about that kind of model spreading to other countries," Zuckerberg said.

Related Topics

China Facebook European Union Mark Zuckerberg Lead Government

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

2 hours ago

Three suspects held during search operation

8 minutes ago

FPCCI official seeks urgent consultancy for mango ..

8 minutes ago

Strict action to be taken against one wheelers dur ..

8 minutes ago

Spain Hopes to Reopen to Foreign Tourists Starting ..

8 minutes ago

UK COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Likely Delayed Unt ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.