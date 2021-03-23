UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Fails In Bid To Derail $15 Bn Privacy Suit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Facebook fails in bid to derail $15 bn privacy suit

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider an appeal by Facebook that would have derailed a $15 billion lawsuit over whether it illegally tracked users about a decade ago.

The nation's top court issued an order denying a request by the leading social network to review a California Federal court's decision to allow the litigation accusing Facebook of violating wiretap laws.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment.

It had argued in court filings that it was a legitimate "party" for exchanges involving digital content received from software tools such as "like" or "share" buttons plugged into other websites.

"Rather than eavesdropping on a separate communication, the communication with Facebook contained distinct content intended for Facebook," the leading social network said in a legal filing.

US wiretap law makes it illegal to snoop on electronic communications unless one is a party to the exchange.

The suit accuses Facebook of wrongly tracking users away from the social network, then making money from the data by selling it to marketers for targeting ads.

The class action lawsuit consolidated more than 20 related cases filed in an array of US states in 2011 and early 2012 and seeks more than $15 billion on behalf of members of the world's largest social network.

Facebook has since changed the way it uses software snippets such as like and share buttons that gather information about users' internet activities.

The Silicon Valley tech giant added that allowing the case to proceed would have "sweeping, and detrimental consequences."Critics and regulators have repeatedly taken aim at Facebook over user privacy.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Internet World Exchange Facebook Money From Share Top Billion Court

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

8 hours ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

9 hours ago

WAPDA's Akeel Khan defeats PAF's Shoaib Khan in Me ..

8 hours ago

Bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.