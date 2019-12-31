UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Fined $1.65 Mn By Brazil

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:50 AM

Facebook fined $1.65 mn by Brazil

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Brazil on Monday fined Facebook $1.65 million for improperly sharing users' data in a case linked to the global Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook engaged in an "abusive practice" by allowing data from 443,000 users in Brazil to be unduly available to developers of the application "This is Your Digital Life," according to the Ministry of Justice.

That application -- a psychological survey -- collected personal data from millions of Facebook users worldwide, which were then transferred to British consultancy Cambridge Analytica and used without consent in political campaigns, such as the one that gave Brexit a victory in Britain and Donald Trump a win in the 2016 US presidential election.

Brazilian authorities began investigating after reports that users in the country could also have been victims of data misuse.

Facebook estimated in 2018 that data from 87 million users were shared with Cambridge Analytica.

But on Monday it said in a statement that there was "no evidence user data in Brazil was transferred to Cambridge Analytica" and that it was looking at its legal options in this case.

"We have made changes to our platform and restricted the information accessible to app developers," a Facebook spokesperson said.

Brazil's Ministry of Justice maintains that Facebook did not adequately inform its users "about the consequences of the default privacy settings", especially in relation to the data of "friends and friends of friends." Facebook has 10 days to appeal the decision and one month to pay the fine, according to the Brazilian government.

In July, US regulators imposed a record $5 billion fine on Facebook for not protecting the personal data of its users.

Britain and Italy are among countries which also fined Facebook in connection with the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Related Topics

Election Scandal Facebook Fine Trump Cambridge Italy Brazil Brexit July 2016 2018 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah hosts joint Emirati-Japanese workshop on p ..

9 hours ago

Italian Mangia appointed Malta coach

9 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits shelter homes, ch ..

9 hours ago

Steps afoot to provide training to players in Balo ..

9 hours ago

Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker Wi ..

10 hours ago

Over 8,000 Pakistani illegal immigrants return hom ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.